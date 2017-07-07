Ryan says Putin's comments on election no surprise

House Speaker Paul Ryan says it's no surprise that Russian President Vladimir Putin is assuring President Donald Trump that Moscow didn't meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Ryan was asked at a news conference about Putin's comments made during a meeting with Trump on Friday on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany.

Ryan says, "I would expect Vladimir Putin to deny what clearly he has done over the years, not just with the U.S. election but other elections throughout Europe. It comes as no surprise to me Vladimir Putin would deny what we know they did."

Ryan repeated that he doesn't believe Russian interference in the presidential election affected its outcome but "nevertheless they tried."

