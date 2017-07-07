USA Regional Championship meet draws thousands

Athletes, coaches, and fans from six different states are gathered at Veterans Memorial Field this weekend.

The USA Track & Field Regional 8 Meet is taking place on UW-La Crosse's campus for the first time, including 1,323 athletes, ages 7 to 18.

Jeremiah Burish, Director of Sports Sales and Events at Explore La Crosse said it's great for the community. He said the restaurants have already seen a good boom and it's still early.

"A lot of people don't realize that Wisconsin is this pretty. So having people from the Dakotas and Iowa and Nebraska come here, it's one of the most beautiful places to hold a track meet," said Burish.

Region 8 includes: Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota as part of the Junior Olympic Championship series.

Josh Buchholtz, Associate Facilities Director at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse said it's a great reflection of the campus and amenities in the area.

"It does say that we have a good venue, we have a great campus that can host those things and the community hosts those as well. We also, have a good, strong track and field program from the community that helps out a lot," said Buchholtz.

Drawing athletes, fans, and coaches like Derrell Bradford a member of the North Omaha Bengals growing up, who now answers to coach. He said the sport teachers kids hard work and dedication.

"Track and field, unless you're like on a relay it's just you out there. You're not going to have someone to back you up, there's no extra safety like in football that's going to help you out. If you get out slow, you have to pick it up yourself," said Bradford.

"I just have to focus on what I need to do for each event, so I try my hardest on each one," said Cierra Marks, a 13-Year-Old athlete with the North Omaha Bengals.



The top 5 finishers from each event will advance to the National Junior Olympic Championship Meet at the University of Kansas.

