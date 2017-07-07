Trempealeau celebrates 150 years

This year, residents of Trempealeau celebrate the town's 150th anniversary, otherwise known as a sesquicentennial.

Incorporated in 1867 Trempealeau has been a bustling river town ever since it's inception.

River traffic from the Mississippi River as well as traffic from the nearby railroad made Trempealeau a popular location early on.

Opportunities for Trempealeau increased in 1932 with the construction of a lock and dam on the Mississippi.

Member of the Trempealeau Historical Society, Steve Kiedrowski elaborates on the effect of the lock and dam, "It took six years to build and six million dollars, and it was a very arduous task, very dangerous. So there was a lot of bad injuries down there, and (the) Doc. would go right into the dam and work on those guys and fix them up."

"Then at night they would go up to the Trempealeau Hotel or the Melchior brewery and talk a little politics and sample some of the local ale." Said Kiedrowski.

