Trempealeau County suffers damage from massive hail storm

Just a night before the kick-off of the Catfish Days celebration in Trempealeau, a storm through residents a curve ball.

The passing storm left tents disheveled, more and more trees were down the further you traveled from the river including one destroying a fence surrounding a nearby baseball diamond. Several vehicles' windows were blown out and damage was done to homes by baseball sized hail.

In addition to the home damage, massive portions of crops took a hit. Stalks were either bent over or completely snapped off due to the wind and the hail.

"I was just nervous that the windows were going to start breaking."

Trempealeau County resident Jenny Rand experienced the storm as it was happening driving home with her son.

"The road was covered in ice so we kept sliding around," Rand said. "Then we'd come into a huge puddle and hydroplane and come back out on the ice."

Thankfully they made it back to watch the rest of the storm play out from the safety of their own home.

"That's when tennis ball size gobs of hail started coming down and it sounded like someone just beating on the roof with hammers."

The next day, they saw the aftermath... damage done to their car from the frantic trip back home, their yard filled with divots, and vents on the roof dented.

We just had the roof replaced last year because of the hail.

Rand says it's frustrating damage, but only cosmetic, and that thankfully no one was hurt.

Clean up for the Village of Trempealeau continues, but Catfish Days will go ahead as scheduled.