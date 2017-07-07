Family reacts to newly dedicated Weigent statue

It all started with a conversation in the library basement among three colleagues of Walter 'Babe' Weigent. After 13 years of discussion and fundraising, the community gathered on Friday evening at Weigent Park to dedicate a statue, a tribute to the the beloved teacher and coach.

The site of the Old Central High School was renamed Weigent Park in 1976.

"We've always appreciated this park," said Jenifer Weigent Gilbert, one of Babe's two daughters. "It's amazing to be able to tell your grandkids, 'Let's go to grandpa's park.'"

"Every time I come to La Crosse, I spend some time here," said Dana Weigent, the other of Babe's daughters. "Usually on the bench, and it's been great for our kids. They've all played on the jungle gyms."

Family, friends, and those who were touched by Babe Weigent gathered to dedicate the park's newest addition.

"Today, it meant a lot to me thinking about our mother who would have loved this," Dana said.

Both daughters agree the statue captures Babe's essence coaching students in the game of football. Babe Weigent continues to make an impression more than 40 years after his death.

"The statue is amazing," Jenifer said. "Dad would have been 113, so it's a long time."

Some at the dedication knew Babe personally and shared memories.

"I remember gong out to the backyard and throwing the football over and over, so I would not throw like a girl," Jenifer said. "It didn't work, though. I throw like a girl."

"I remember coming home and telling him in gym class that I couldn't do a headstand," Dana said. "Without a word, he took me to the backyard, and when we went back into the house, I could do a headstand."

Many will see the statue who never had the chance to know Babe personally. His daughters hope through the statue they can take away one of Babe's life philosophies.

"If you can help somebody, you should," Jenifer said. "Especially kids and young men and women."

That is one philosophy of many held by the La Crosse icon whose legacy will live on in the community for many years to come.

The statue stands on the corner of 16th and Cass Streets.

The dedication ceremony featured many elements of La Crosse Central High School with the statue itself being covered in a Central Raider flag.

Babe's family wants to thank everyone who supported the statue with both money and time. They said words can not explain the gratitude they have for the La Crosse community in remembering their father.