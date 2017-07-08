Youth Outdoors Fest. teaches kids how to have fun in the sun

Wisconsin summers are perfect for outdoor activities, and the ninth annual Youth Outdoors Fest capitalizes on the sunshine.

Every year since 2008 the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department collaborates along with area businesses and non-profit groups to encourage kids to spend time outside.

Those in attendance had a chance to zip line, learn firearm safety, practice water sports, and more.

Organizers of the event aim to educate kids on how to stay safe and have fun outside.

Recreation Coordinator Shelby Hanewold elaborates on the reason for the event, "The point of the event is to get kids outside and learning about nature, activities, recreation, outdoors that kind of thing."

Hanewold also described how the event is possible, "We have a bunch of different organizations, nonprofits, and businesses that come here to donate their time to teach kids a little bit about the different outdoor recreation activities we have available around La Crosse."

Organizers say while youth outdoors is over, it doesn't take much to spend some time outside.

