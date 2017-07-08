La Crosse parks see boost in construction projects

If you take a drive around La Crosse, you will probably see a number of city parks under construction. Mayor Tim Kabat and the community have made parks a priority this year.

Jared Flick with the Parks and Recreation Department said this is the most active projects they have had in one summer in recent years. Although he is happy to see parks getting attention, the sheer number of projects is putting some stress on work crews.

The City of La Crosse oversees 45 different parks.

"It's so great here in La Crosse to have so many different parks to go to, and we like to change it up," said Sarah Morrison, a resident of La Crosse.

Morrison and her five and a half year old son frequently visit parks. She said the state of a park can say a lot about a community.

"It's really sad when we go traveling, and we stop in a town, and the equipment is run down," Morrison said. "There's not even any kids there."

That is why this summer, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department has ten projects scheduled.

"Some of our parks have been tired, and it's been made a priority over the last couple of years to make these things funded, approved, and done," said Jared Flick, Recreation Specialist with the La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department.

Those projects include a shelter a Pettibone Park, a new splash pad at Copeland Park, and a complete renovation of Powell Park.

"We've made it a priority for us as well to kind of engage with the neighborhoods to give us their ideas of what they want to do instead of it always coming from us," Flick said.

The projects are an opportunity to bring people into the community.

"It makes us attractive to people moving into the area," said Flick. "They see what we have to offer for their kids and the neighbors to go out and do."

The parks also remain a place to picnic, enjoy nature, and play for those who call La Crosse home.

"It's so nice to have so many different parts in this community," Morrison said.

Flick said one element causing delays this summer is the weather. The department tries to stagger projects so that they all do not happen at the same time. The first round of projects is wrapping up as another round begins for the month of July.