Local artist adds Weigent Statue to list of works

On Friday night, the community dedicated a statue of Walter 'Babe' Weigent at the park that shares his name at 16th and Cass Streets. It is the latest statue in La Crosse created by local artist Mike Martino.

It has been more than a decade since Carl Miller first approached Martino, asking him to sculpt the Weigent Statue. He said he was honored that Miller wanted him to do the tribute piece. Martino spent years researching Weigent learning about his life, his passions, and his impact.

"There was the energy about him that I knew that whole title 'Get in the Game,' that was Carl's idea," Martino said. "He spent a lot of time with him and heard that frequently. So, I thought that was an excellent title for it. That spirit of a good mentor of the youth is so important."

He said the effort involved dozens of people donating time and money.

"My part of the team was to take what they wanted to express emotionally and what Babe's life was about--that message of mentorship and how important it is," Martino said. "And, take that and put it in a physical form where people can get that same emotional feeling and the feeling of the spirit of the man."

Martino creates several different kinds of art but specializes in figurine sculptures. His other notable works around the city include "Ellen Hixon" on Grandad Bluff, "A Simpler Time" at Riverside Park, and "Fledgling" outside of the La Crosse County Services building on 4th Street.