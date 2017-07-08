Catfish Days attempts to involve the community

Trempealeau's Catfish Days are currently underway, offering much more than just food and games.

On the morning of July 8, the Catfish Days flea market and snowmobile show offered a unique festival experience.

Those in attendance had the chance to watch a craftsman at work, purchase locally made goods, and see snowmobiles from around the country.

Doug Fleming, President of the Trempealeau Lions Club, said that festival organizers attempt to make Catfish Days a festival that revolves around the community.

"We try to involve the town. We do our citizen of the year... which was put on by eight different organizations within the village, and then they are voted on by all the different members of those eight organizations."

"It's one of these where we involve the community in what we do." Said Fleming.

If you missed the start of Catfish Days you still have one more chance to catch some of the festivities tomorrow.

