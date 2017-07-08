Minnesota agencies crack down on speeding

Law enforcement from 300 Minnesota agencies have started a speeding enforcement campaign that runs through July 23.

The state's two-week crackdown coincides with a national effort and is paid for with funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 92 people died in speed-related crashes in 2016, an 18 percent increase from 78 fatalities in 2015. The department says speeding accounts for about 1 in 5 motor vehicle deaths in Minnesota.

An October study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that 45 percent of teens and motorists ages 35 to 55 have driven at least 15 mph over the speed limit on the freeway.

State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nielson says they'll focus on patrolling areas that get many complaints about speeding.

