Wisconsin youth prison plans give DOC time for policy change - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin youth prison plans give DOC time for policy change

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says a plan for changes in confinement at the state's juvenile prisons will give the department time to train staff on the new policies.

The department promised in a court filing on Friday to curtail the use of solitary confinement, restraints such as shackles and use of pepper spray at the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons.

In a statement, the department says the plan will continue to ensure a safe environment at the juvenile prisons while giving the department time to make policy changes and train staff on the new policies.

It was not clear when a federal judge would rule on the proposed agreement. Larry Dupuis, legal director of the ACLU of Wisconsin, said the proposed agreement was a good step forward.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.