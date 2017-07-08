Fish farming in Wisconsin growing after decade of stagnation - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fish farming in Wisconsin growing after decade of stagnation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

After a 10-year lull, Wisconsin's aquaculture industry is seeing growth with new farms raising fish destined for the dinner plate.

Chris Hartleb is a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point biology professor who's tracked the state's aquaculture industry. He tells Wisconsin Public Radio  that there's been a resurgence in the past three years with new businesses, often run by a younger generation, opening up.

Superior Fresh, a fish farm and aquaponics greenhouse, utilizes computers to control things like water temperature and lighting. The indoor facility and technology is expected to allow the farm to grow fish faster.

Republican Sen. Tom Tiffany of Hazelhurst sponsored a bill in 2016 easing regulations for the state's aquaculture industry in an effort to spur the growth of more fish farming and aquaponics facilities.

