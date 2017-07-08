Adams Co. sheriff says dam did not fail in Friendship

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the Friendship Dam did not fail, but said "high volumes of water are being released from the Friendship Lake Dam".

Authorities said the release was intentional.

The Village of Friendship and dam owner agreed to open the damage to release pressure.

As of 1 p.m. authorities did not know of any property damage in the area. The sheriff said evacuations were voluntary Saturday morning.

"I was driving to work on County Highway J," said resident, Dustin Bjorkman. "And there was a lot of water flowing through the road."

Those in the Village of Friendship are hoping for the best but say this is an issue they saw coming.

"It's been an issue for years," said community member, Bob Caldwell. "And apparently they haven't got it settled yet."

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to stay out of areas with high water levels.

State Highway 13 N of County J has reopened.

As of 2:45 p.m.County Highway N North of County Highway J is still closed.