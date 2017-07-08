Wisconsin company rebounds after hitting rough patch

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin company is seeing success after facing issues over an attempted move into new office space.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that sales of Exact Sciences Corp.'s Cologuard test for colorectal cancer are on the rise and its stock is hitting record highs.

The company tried to move to a downtown Madison location in 2015, but some questioned the company's long-term viability. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force rated the company as an "alternative" option, not a primary choice, which sent its stock plummeting.

Instead, Exact opted to add to its facilities at University Research Park on Madison's west side. Now its new research and development center is fully occupied, and the company is looking for more space to grow.

A final report from the task force showed Cologuard is on the same level as similar screening tests.