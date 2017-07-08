Study: Fish from Wisconsin lake may not be safe to eat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- A new study is raising concerns about the safety of eating fish from a lake in eastern Wisconsin.



USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that research conducted by scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Superior found that small pieces of plastic have skirted the wastewater treatment process and ended up in Lake Winnebago. The plastic can soak up toxins and are likely being consumed by fish.

Lead researcher Lorena Rios Mendoza says she advises against eating fish from the area, though more research needs to be conducted to determine if it's truly dangerous.

Plastics found in the lake include microbeads that are used as exfoliants in scrubs, plastic litter and clothing that can shed into plastic microfibers.

Rios Mendoza says the plastics aren't biodegradable and may stay in the lake forever if no action is taken.