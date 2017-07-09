3 Rivers Roleo inspires young athletes

Competition comes from all over the country, but for local athletes it is a special feeling hosting this event in their backyard.

Shane Burns is a UW-La Crosse student and a coach for young athletes pursuing log rolling. He finds this event unique because the community comes together.

Emily Christopherson, Central graduate and runner-up at last year's World Championship, also finds it exciting to have this event so close to home.

"This is my training grounds," Christopherson said. "It's like my home turf, and it's just a cool location."

This community oriented event allows young athletes to cheer on their professional coaches.

Holmen sophomore Livi Pappadopoulos was excited watching her coach knock off opponents.

"It's really cool to see him," Pappadopoulos said. "I watch him workout a lot on the river, and it's really cool to see how he is doing now and how hard work pays off."

These young athletes aspire to be as good as their coaches and other professionals competing.

"Right now, I'm competing at the U-17 amateur level, but my hopes are to be a professional and compete at a really, really high level," Pappadopoulos said. "There's a lot of these women I really look up to, and I want to be just like them in a few years."