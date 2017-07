Saturday's American Legion baseball scores

Onalaska Tournament

Prairie du Chien 6, Westby 4 - PDC now 3-0 for tournament (only unbeaten team)

Westby 8, Sparta 1

Onalaska 9, Sparta 2

West Salem 6, La Crosse North Stars 3

West Salem 4, Onalaska 2

Merrill Tournament

Holmen 6, D.C. Everest 5 - Holmen with a 4-run 6th inning

Rhinelander 9, Holmen 5