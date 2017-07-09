LC Aris FC drops home finale 5-2 - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

LC Aris FC drops home finale 5-2

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

Karim Darbaki scored two goals and the Minnesota TwinStars completed a season sweep of the LC Aris FC Saturday with a 5-2 win at Viterbo's Outdoor Athletic Complex.

LC Aris FC (0-12-1) will finish its season next Saturday at VSLT FC in Saint Paul.

Nigel Nielsen scored in the third minute to give Aris FC an early 1-0 lead. The TwinStars scored two goals in the first to lead 2-1 at halftime, then tallied three more in the second half to lead 5-1.

Christian Fernandez scored in the 84th minute to close Aris FC within 5-2.

