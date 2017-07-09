Duluth out-slugs Loggers at Copeland for 14-9 win

Chase Strumpf had four hits and 3 RBI to lead Duluth to a 14-9 win over the La Crosse Loggers on Saturday at Copeland Park.

The Huskies (3-1 2nd half, 18-21 overall) scored eight runs in the middle three innings to turn a 6-2 deficit into a 10-6 lead. Strumpf doubled to left field to tie the game at 6-6 in the fifth, then drew a bases-loaded walk as part of a 4-run sixth inning. Duluth finished with 17 hits.

La Crosse scored six runs in the third inning, highlighted by Mitchell Morimoto's 3-run home run to center field, and tallied 12 hits. The Loggers also committed five errors in the game, leading to four Huskies unearned runs.

La Crosse will continue its five-game homestand Sunday when it hosts Mankato (2-2 2nd half, 22-18 overall) . First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.