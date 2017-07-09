Henderson snaps streak, wins first feature since 2009

Matt Henderson held off a hard-charging Brad Powell Saturday to win his first Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery Late Model feature race since 2009 at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

After using a secondary motor for the early part of the season, Henderson's primary power plant worked its way to the front, and by Jerimy Wagner on lap 13. From there, he held off Powell and Wagner for the win.

Steve Carlson finished fourth, followed by Tony Leis in fifth.

Steve Bachman won his first Dean's Satellite Sportsmen feature of the season, outlasting Adam Oxborough and Randy Humfeld.

Adam Moore won his third Auto Value Thunderstox feature in a row, passing Joey Johnson on the final lap of the 15-lap race.

Thomas Farra won the Auto Value Street Stocks. Matthew Moore won the Festival Foods mini vans feature race.

Racing resumes next Saturday night at the Speedway in West Salem.