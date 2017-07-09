UPDATE: Police say car in Swift Creek reported stolen

La Crosse Police is telling News 19 the car that crashed into Swift Creek Sunday afternoon was reported stolen.

Police were alerted by a 911 caller who saw the car. A pursuit ensued and the driver struck a tree and a power poll on Norplex Drive before ending up in the creek.

One person suffered life threatening injuries after a car went into Swift Creek in La Crosse Sunday afternoon.

According to Tri-State Ambulance, one person was transported from the scene. The current condition of that person is unknown.

Division Chief Thomas Wallerich with the La Crosse Fire Department said the car struck a tree and power pole before entering Swift Creek on Norplex Drive.

The La Crosse Police Department is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. We'll provide more details as they become available.