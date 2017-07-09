Teen struck by car near Brownsville - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Teen struck by car near Brownsville

By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Brownsville, MN (WXOW) - -

A 15-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while riding his bike.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 8:00 Sunday evening a teen was riding his bike down Brookwood Drive, north of Brownsville, when he failed to stop at State Highway 26. As a result, he was struck by a Chevy pick-up truck.

The teen was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries. The driver was not cited.

