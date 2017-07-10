Coulee Region Humane Society Adoptathon

We are in the midst of the dog days of summer and the Coulee Region Humane Society is hosting an adoptathon to help homeless animals find their forever home.



Shaw, a 1 year old, neutered male who is current on vaccinations, is up for adoption. He is a lively cat who still has some kitten energy left in him. Shaw is a very playful boy and will need lots of toys and scratching posts to keep him busy.

When he is not playing, he enjoys sleeping, petting and being brushed. Shaw really wants to find an owner who wouldn't mind snuggling with him any time they aren't busy.

He previously lived with cats and should do well with other pets given proper introduction. He should do well with children under parental supervision.

Visit Shaw or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.



Putts for Pets Golf Outing

Anytime Fitness La Crosse will host its second annual Putts for Pets Golf Outing Saturday, July 22 at Forest Hills Golf Course, located at 600 Losey Blvd N., La Crosse.

This 4-person, scramble tournament includes 18 holes of golf with cart. There will be hole prizes, 50/50 raffle, available mulligans to purchase, and cash payouts. All proceeds will benefit the Coulee Region Humane Society and the many homeless animals in need.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Tee times start at 10 a.m.

Cost is $60 per person or $240 per foursome now until July 15. Cost increases to $75 per person or $300 per foursome after July 15.

Applications can be submitted to Eric Johnson at mailto:LaCrossePT@AnytimeFitness.com. Call (608) 519-5990 for more information or visit their website.



13th Annual Adopt-a-thon



The Coulee Region Humane Society will host its 13th annual Adopt-a-thon from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and 1-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 21-22, at the shelter's location, 911 Critter Court in Onalaska.

The event will feature a Las Vegas theme revolved around finding forever homes for the many homeless pets in need of adoption.

Adoption fees for all cats and most small animals will be determined by the suit adopters draw from a deck of cards. Clubs equate to a $5 adoption fee; hearts, $10; spades, $15; diamonds, $20. If an adopter draws a jack, queen or king, the adoption fee will be name-your-own-price. Aces removes the fee altogether.

Small animals whose adoption fees are traditionally less than the discounted featured rates will be available to adopt at no cost. The adoption fees for dogs will remain the same.

In addition to reduced and fee-waived adoption rates, supporters can also purchase $5 raffle tickets to enter to win a dog, cat and small animal prize package. Winners will be notified via email; they do not have to be present to win. Raffle tickets can be purchased throughout the duration of the Adopt-a-thon.



Those who are sure about adoption are encouraged to bring all vaccination records of any current pets along with them to the event. Those who have a dog at home and are interested in adopting another may bring him or her to the shelter to introduce the canines prior to adoption.