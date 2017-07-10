Medical Monday: Cell phone courtesy

July is Cell Phone Courtesy Month! Do you practice proper phone etiquette? Gundersen Health System behavioral health therapist, Jeff Reiland, has a primer to avoid a device debacle.
The main point, Reiland said, is to avoid having the phone as a "cellular crutch." Put it away in social situations to better engage with the people around you.
Check out the video for more information!
