Medical Monday: Cell phone courtesy

By Dustin Luecke, Daybreak Anchor
July is Cell Phone Courtesy Month! Do you practice proper phone etiquette? Gundersen Health System behavioral health therapist, Jeff Reiland, has a primer to avoid a device debacle.

The main point, Reiland said, is to avoid having the phone as a "cellular crutch." Put it away in social situations to better engage with the people around you.

