Copy-Museum to mark 10th anniversary of I-35W Bridge collapse

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Historical Society will commemorate the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Interstate 35W bridge collapse with a new display.

Thirteen people died and 145 were injured when the bridge fell into the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis during the evening rush Aug. 1, 2007. The National Transportation Safety Board concluded the probable cause was gusset plates on the bridge that were too thin and failed under the weight of the bridge, traffic and construction materials.

One of the gusset plates that failed will go on display at the Mill City Museum in downtown Minneapolis from July 28 to Aug. 30. At the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul, visitors can a view the emergency door of a school bus that was on the bridge, signed by everyone on board.

