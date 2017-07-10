Copy-Wisconsin, Minnesota to fight invasive species along river

Wisconsin, Minnesota to fight invasive species along river - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Decontamination units in Minnesota and Wisconsin will launch a multiday effort to stop numerous invasive species that threaten a river separating the two states.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2ttKIaZ ) reports that inspectors will staff six decontamination boats on the St. Croix River July 14 and July 15 to search for and get rid of invasive species including zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, curly leaf pondweed, bighead carp, rusty crayfish and Asian clams.

The St. Croix River Association says the species threaten the river's health.

The boats have high-pressure and high-temperature wash units. They'll be used to wash watercraft at public access points along the river. Besides the cleaning for their boats, boaters will be taught how to properly clean, drain and dry their boats to keep invasive species from spreading.

