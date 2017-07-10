Copy-2 people have died in a house fire north of Green Bay

Authorities say two people have died in a house fire north of Green Bay.
Firefighters were called to the house in Suamico about 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Troy Noe says one victim was found outside the residence and one was near a door inside.
WLUK-TV reports the Brown County Fire Investigative Team along with the state fire marshal are investigating. About four dozen firefighters responded to the blaze, which destroyed the home.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.