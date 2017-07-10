Copy-2 people have died in a house fire north of Green Bay

Authorities say two people have died in a house fire north of Green Bay.

Firefighters were called to the house in Suamico about 11:15 p.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Troy Noe says one victim was found outside the residence and one was near a door inside.

WLUK-TV reports the Brown County Fire Investigative Team along with the state fire marshal are investigating. About four dozen firefighters responded to the blaze, which destroyed the home.