Bird found in La Crosse County tests positive for West Nile virus

A dead crow tested positive for the West Nile virus according to the La Crosse County Health Department.
The crow was found June 19. It is the first bird, the department said, found with West Nile since monitoring started at the beginning of May.
West Nile is a mosquito-transmitted virus that can be spread to people who are bitten by an infected mosquito. The mosquitoes get the virus when they feed on infected birds.
Most people, according to the county, don't get sick from the virus. Less than one percent who do get infected suffer serious symptoms including high fever, muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, paralysis, and coma. West Nile can be fatal for older adults or those with compromised immune systems due to a greater risk of developing central nervous system illnesses.
The county's health department has recommendations to help protect themselves against mosquito bites:
