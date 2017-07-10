Iowa man hurt in Buffalo County tractor crash

A Storm Lake, Iowa man is seriously injured when his tractor crashed in Buffalo County Saturday afternoon.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said that a group of tractors were participating in a ride through the county around 3:30 p.m.

A 1967 International Harvester driven by James Foell, 64, was making a left hand uphill curve when the fuel line cut out. As a result, the tractor lost all power steering and brakes and began to roll backwards downhill at 25-30 mph.

Witnesses said Foell tried to slow the tractor by steering into a ditch. When he did, the front wheel turned 90 degrees, which led the tractor to overturn.

Foell was thrown from the tractor. He was airlifted by Gundersen Med-Link Air.