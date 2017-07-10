Bassmaster Elite series returning to La Crosse in 2018

Some of the best bass fishermen in the world are returning to La Crosse and the Mississippi River next year.

B.A.S.S announced Monday that the Bassmaster Elite Series returns from June 21-24.

The last time the Elite Series was in La Crosse was September 2016. That event was won by Ott DeFoe, who hauled in more than 63 pounds of bass during the tournament. One of his fish weighed in at six pounds one ounce.

