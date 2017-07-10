Summer Slowdown: Minnesota State Patrol Steps Up Enforcement

Focusing on driving safe during the winter season is a must and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Office of Traffic Safety are making sure that you don't lose focus of those safety precautions during the warmer months.

Three hundred law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Minnesota have started a safe summer driving campaign that started July 7th and goes through July 23rd. Police, County Sherrif's, and State Patrol will be on the look out for speeders, aggressive drivers, and seat belts that are not buckled. This campaign coincides with the '100 Deadliest Days of Summer', which are between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Sergeant Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol says "We're in the middle of the '100 Deadliest Days' and one of the main contributing factors in injury crashes and fatal crashes is unsafe speed in the summer months. So what we want to do is educate people on the dangers of unsafe speed. Then also, follow it up with strict enforcement and we do that by issuing citations."

The fatal accident on I-90 westbound over the weekend can act as a reminder to also move over for vehicles that are pulled off to the side of highways and other roadways. Sgt. Christianson added, "We're looking for all traffic violations when we're working these overtime shifts. We want to focus on unsafe speeds, people who are distracted while driving, and also people impaired by alcohol and other drugs. And then the lack of seat belt use is also a concern, so we'll take enforcement on those specific four factors that we're seeing increase in fatal crashes throughout the state."

On the positive side, drivers seem to be getting the message about seat belt use. For the third year in a row, seat belt citations decreased during the patrol's summer Click It Or Ticket campaign.

Also, during the '100 Deadliest Days of Summer' from 2012 to 2016, preliminary numbers show 109 people died in speed related crashes.