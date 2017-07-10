5th OWI for Black River Falls man

A 37-year-old Black River Falls man was charged with Operating While Intoxicated 5th offense, while driving in La Crosse.

La Crosse Police reports say Jason Pettibone was driving a blue Pontiac on Friday night in the downtown area. He squealed his tires in front of officers at a traffic light near 4th and Main. According to police, the car then began driving erratically, slowing down and then suddenly accelerating.

A traffic stop was conducted by police and Pettibone did admit to drinking alcohol. A preliminary breath test showed an alcohol level of 0.13.

Pettibone was taken to the La Crosse County jail and faces charges of OWI 5th offense.