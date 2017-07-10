Fire Department: Swift Creek victim rescued in 13 minutes

The La Crosse Fire Department says extensive training with its water and dive team is to thank for the quick rescue of a man who crashed into Swift Creek on Sunday.

MORE: Police say car driven into Swift Creek reported stolen

Captain Tom Griffith, leader of the department's water and dive team, said within 13 minutes of arriving on scene, divers had pulled the victim from the water and started administering CPR.

"The most remarkable thing is how quickly we were able to locate that victim and get him out of the water and to the hospital," he said. "It's absolutely remarkable and I'm extremely proud of our fire department team and all the training we've been doing is paying off."

Captain Griffith said the department deployed both of its boats and had divers searching the car and surrounding area with search poles.

"We always need what we call a last seen point," he said. "When we have a very good last seen point, a reliable one, like we did, it makes all the difference in the world, especially when time is very critical."

The La Crosse Police Department said it expects more information about the incident to become available on Tuesday.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time.