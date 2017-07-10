Dan Feehan announces run for Minn. 1st Congressional District

Beware, Minnesotans: Election season is already under way for the state's eight congressional seats.

Beware, Minnesotans: Election season is already under way for the state's eight congressional seats.

An Army veteran and former teacher is declaring his candidacy for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

34-year-old Dan Feehan will seek the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party's nomination in the district after most recently spending four years at the Pentagon.

"What I've heard consistently is that people want access to better and more affordable healthcare, that they want more economic opportunities, and they want assurances that our leaders, especially our leaders in the White House are doing what it takes to defend our national security," he said.

Feehan is a 2005 graduate of Georgetown University, receiving his graduate degree in 2013 from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

He served in the U.S. Army from 2005-2009, deploying twice to Iraq.

"I've learned so many valuable experiences during my time in the military, as a teacher and working at the Pentagon to know a lot about how policy is made and how it can truly affect people, in both good and bad ways," he said.

Feehan was born in St. Paul and grew up in Red Wing, Minn. He currently lives in North Mankato.