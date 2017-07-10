Dan Feehan announces run for Minn. 1st Congressional District - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Dan Feehan announces run for Minn. 1st Congressional District

Posted: Updated:
By Caroline Hecker, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
Houston, MN (WXOW) -

An Army veteran and former teacher is declaring his candidacy for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

34-year-old Dan Feehan will seek the Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) Party's nomination in the district after most recently spending four years at the Pentagon.

"What I've heard consistently is that people want access to better and more affordable healthcare, that they want more economic opportunities, and they want assurances that our leaders, especially our leaders in the White House are doing what it takes to defend our national security," he said.

Feehan is a 2005 graduate of Georgetown University, receiving his graduate degree in 2013 from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

He served in the U.S. Army from 2005-2009, deploying twice to Iraq.

"I've learned so many valuable experiences during my time in the military, as a teacher and working at the Pentagon to know a lot about how policy is made and how it can truly affect people, in both good and bad ways," he said.

Feehan was born in St. Paul and grew up in Red Wing, Minn. He currently lives in North Mankato.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.