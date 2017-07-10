Wisconsin puts hold on sending voter data to Trump panel

Wisconsin is putting on hold its delivery of voter information requested by President Donald Trump's commission investigating election fraud.

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Michael Haas said Monday that Trump's commission had asked all states including Wisconsin not to respond to its request until a federal judge in Washington rules on a request for a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit filed there.

Haas says the state's response is on hold until that legal question is resolved.

Lawsuits challenging the commission's request for the data have been filed across the country.

Most of the data Wisconsin collects is public information and available for purchase to anyone who can afford it. The commission planned to charge $12,500 to Trump's commission, but it doesn't collect all the voter data the panel was seeking.

