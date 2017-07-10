Wisconsin abortions decrease for seventh straight year

The number of abortions performed in Wisconsin has dropped for the seventh straight year.

That's according to the latest annual report on induced abortions released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday.

The report shows that there were 5,612 abortions in the state last year compared with 5,660 abortions in 2015. That's a drop of 48 abortions, just less than a 1 percent decline.

Abortions have been steadily declining in the state since 2009.

Most abortions last year - 30 percent - were performed on women ages 20 to 24. Women over age 35 accounted for 14 percent of abortions while those ages 15 to 19 were 10 percent.

The majority of abortions, 56 percent, occurred within the first eight weeks of gestation.

