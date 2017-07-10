Prospective students tour Viterbo University

It's the 22nd year of Wisconsin Private College Week, running from July 10 through the 14.

The designated celebration is meant to help students and their families discover everything private colleges and their respective cities have to offer.

Caryn Witt, Visit and Events Coordinator at Viterbo University with more than 70 programs of study, Viterbo University creates a perfect, personal environment to help foster relationships and success.

"So you're not sitting in a class of three to five hundred students. For some students that works really well, but for the students that pick Viterbo I think that's one of the main reasons that they choose it is for that community feel," said Witt.

"It's a small campus, but in a bigger town where there's a lot to do and a lot of people to meet," said Arianna Day, a senior tour guide at Viterbo.

Viterbo, nestled right in the heart of the City of La Crosse has 1,826 undergraduate students and another 851 graduate students. They have an average class size of sixteen, with a student to faculty ratio of 11:1.

Tori Champ, touring Viterbo with her mother, Tracey were touring campus from Iron Ridge, Wisconsin and said the scenic aspects of the area were one factor that captured her attention.

"I really like the more athletic and outdoors type of environment and that was definitely offered here, so it drew me in more so than the city life type of colleges," said Tori.

"I was on board with the smaller community feel that we've experienced already here just so we know she's safe. I want a safe environment," added Tracey.

Viterbo University is one of 24 private colleges throughout the state of Wisconsin.

MORE INFORMATION: Wisconsin's Private Colleges