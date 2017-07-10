5th Annual Big Blue Dragon Boat races to take place

The waterway along Copeland Park is about to get a whole lot brighter this weekend.

Organizers, community members, and race participants are gearing up for the 5th Annual Big Blue Dragon Boat Races put on by Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse.

Heidi Odegaard, Community Event Organizer for Mayo Clinic Health System said they really focused in on ramping up their family activities this year.

"We're going to have the opening ceremony. We'll additionally have some food trucks and kids inflatables, we'll be painting faces. There's also lots of kids activities in our little dragon station and then the youth will race from six until eight," said Odegaard.

Magicians and balloon artists will also be present at the event in Copeland Park.

A total of 48 teams of people will be participating in the race on Saturday, with more youth teams than ever before.

"The event is really to celebrate breast cancer survivors and people who are currently going through treatment. We have a pretty touching ceremony on Saturday at about twelve-thirty, just recognizing our survivors, our ambassador will speak. It's a pretty emotional ceremony and it's quite touching for the community to be there," added Odegaard.

The event is free and open to the public.

