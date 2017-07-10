Hunger Task Force builds community through produce

Warm summer months in Wisconsin can be a burden on some families, but the Hunger Task Force of La Crosse can help.

Every Monday throughout the summer the Hunger Task Force will provide fresh produce outside the La Crosse public library on Main Street.

Supplied by local area farmers available food typically consists of various types of produce, such as radishes, limes, and kale.

The goal of this program is to provide proper nutrition while building the community of La Crosse.

"Well it's definitely a way for the community to come together, it gives the opportunity to try new foods, maybe they get to get a little fresh produce that maybe they don't normally get to have, so it's a way of building community." Nicole Larson, volunteer coordinator for the Hunger Task Force.

The Hunger Task Force will be outside the main street library every Monday throughout the summer.

MORE: Website of the Hunger Task Force