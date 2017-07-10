Trail renovations begin in Trempealeau's Perrot State Park

Members of WisCorps - a non-profit group that focuses on conservation work - began renovation work in Trempealeau Monday, working on hiking trails in Perrot State Park. It's the first week in a 5 week project to fix up the Brady's Bluff Trail.

Members like Melanie Abrams braved a particularly hot and sticky day to help renovate the trail, but to them the experience is well worth the heat.

"I'm really into environmental stuff and I'm actually going into environmental microbiology," Abrams said. "This is a really rare opportunity to get to do it hands on, so I'm really digging it."

The first step in the project is rerouting a new section of trail to avoid an old one plagued by erosion.

"It takes a lot of effort," said Operations Director Willie Bittner. "This reroute, we're actually removing soil in the plants and the trail and then replanting them on the old section of trail."

It's tough work even without the high temperatures, but Bittner says WisCorps members have a certain dedication that keeps them going.

"They've been traveling around the state for four weeks... this is their last week of their summer session and they're just as excited as when they started."

As far as the members, they say they are taking away a greater appreciation for the trail system they may not have had before.

"[It] makes me appreciate the bridges that I walk across, the trails I walk on [and] the sort of things that get people excited about nature in the first place," said Abrams.

Being a longer project, the trail reroute is the first of many sections of the the project. The next will include dry stone masonry work near the next prairie along the Brady's Bluff Trail.

Groups in WisCorps conservation work for 4 to 8 weeks. This is the last week for this particular group's summer session. Following that, fresh faces will take over where they left off.

The project in Perrot State Park is a collaboration between WisCorps, the Wisconsin DNR and Friends of Perrot State Park.