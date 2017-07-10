La Crescent Legion wins postseason opener

The La Crescent American Legion baseball team defeated Lewiston 8-6 to open the Minnesota district playoffs Monday.

Jaden Moore led the way with three hits and 2 RBI.

La Crescent will play at Caledonia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the next round of the sub-districts.

Holmen 10-run rules West Salem

Holmen used a 5-run sixth inning to 10-run rule West Salem at Viking Field. Holmen moves to 16-6 for the season, while West Salem drops to 15-4.