La Crescent Legion wins postseason opener

The La Crescent American Legion baseball team defeated Lewiston 8-6 to open the Minnesota district playoffs Monday.
Jaden Moore led the way with three hits and 2 RBI.
La Crescent will play at Caledonia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the next round of the sub-districts.
Holmen 10-run rules West Salem
Holmen used a 5-run sixth inning to 10-run rule West Salem at Viking Field. Holmen moves to 16-6 for the season, while West Salem drops to 15-4.
