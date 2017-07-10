La Crescent Legion wins postseason opener - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crescent Legion wins postseason opener

Posted: Updated:
La Crescent, MN (WXOW) -

The La Crescent American Legion baseball team defeated Lewiston 8-6 to open the Minnesota district playoffs Monday.

Jaden Moore led the way with three hits and 2 RBI.

La Crescent will play at Caledonia at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the next round of the sub-districts.

Holmen 10-run rules West Salem

Holmen used a 5-run sixth inning to 10-run rule West Salem at Viking Field. Holmen moves to 16-6 for the season, while West Salem drops to 15-4.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.