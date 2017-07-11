Taylor's walkoff caps clutch night for Loggers

Kennie Taylor singled to left field for the game-winning single in the 10th, and the La Crosse Loggers used a trio of clutch hits to beat Mankato 9-8 Monday.

Trailing 3-0 in the eighth, Luke Rasmussen hit a 3-run home run to right center field to tie the game.

After the MoonDogs (3-3 2nd half, 23-19 overall) scored five runs in the top of the ninth, La Crosse (3-3 2nd half, 17-23 overall) used a bases-loaded walk and a grand slam by David Villar to tie the game 8-8. Villar finished with two hits, while Rasmussen and Korey Lee each added three.

Taylor's at-bat came with one out in the 10th. Jorge Guiterrez singled to begin the inning, and was lifted for pinch runner Jeremy Ydens.

La Crosse will wrap up its five-game homestand Tuesday with a home game against Willmar. First pitch from Copeland Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.