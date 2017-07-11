Prairie du Chien bats awaken at Onalaska tournament

Prairie du Chien was a win away from playing at the American Legion national tournament last summer, but fell short to Waupun.

It appears Post 68 will get its chance at redemption, playing some of the best baseball in Wisconsin as the statewide tournament nears.

PDC went 5-0 at the Onalaska Tournament over the weekend, outscoring its opponents 32-10.

The bats really came alive on Sunday, as the 'Hoppers' hit three home runs and racked up 21 hits in two wins over Onalaska and the La Crosse North Stars.

Offense hasn't always been the strength of Joey Renner's team, but it's apparent its can carry PDC all the way to a state championship.

"I like to think it was my pep talk, but it think it was just time. Finally it came," Renner said. "The bats, they're there, it just took time. All their loads were good. They put good swings on it, you get your hands extended like that, you can hit the ball. It's there, I keep telling them patience, patience, it will be there. It's here."

The Class A regional tournament begins July 19 in Coon Valley. Prairie du Chien is scheduled to play Stoddard Post 315 at 3 p.m.