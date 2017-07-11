Time, treasure needed for food packing effort

A volunteer effort in Tomah aims to pack more than 100 thousand meals to be shipped to those in need around the world. Pastor Fran Hewuse II is helping lead the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event at Tomah's Recreation Park on July 14-15.

Pastor Hewuse said they're looking for both volunteers to pack dried meals and those with the means to donate funds. They're still seeking about $1,500 out of more than $20,000 total to support the program.

To sign up or learn more about the event, find the group on Facebook. You can also sign up by searching "Tomah Area MobilePack" on fmsc.org.