Officer who killed Castile gets $48,500 in agreement

The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year's fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile will receive $48,500 as part of a separation agreement with the Minneapolis suburb of St. Anthony.

Jeronimo Yanez, who is leaving the St. Anthony Police Department under the agreement announced Monday, also will be paid for up to 600 hours of unused compensatory time. The details were released to The Associated Press through a public information request.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter last month in Castile's death. Yanez shot Castile several times during a July 2016 traffic stop, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Castile had a permit for the weapon. Yanez testified in his defense that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

Clarence Castile says Yanez is "a poor example of a police officer" and "should be in jail."

The city of St. Anthony announced Monday that it had reached a voluntary separation agreement with Yanez.

Isaac Kauffman, a police union attorney who represented Yanez in the separation negotiations, says terms of the agreement are confidential.

