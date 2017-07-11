Wisconsin Senate Republicans working to lower road borrowing - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin Senate Republicans working to lower road borrowing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Republicans who control the Wisconsin state Senate are working on a transportation funding plan that would borrow less as they try to strike a deal to end a budget impasse.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday that Republicans were "whittling down" the level of borrowing from the $750 million they had discussed last week. Fitzgerald says he hopes for the Senate to come up with a road-funding proposal to get present to Assembly Republicans for their response.

Assembly Republicans have pushed for less borrowing and revenue increases to help plug a nearly $1 billion transportation funding gap.

Wisconsin is one of three states that has yet to pass a budget. It was due on July 1, but current funding continues during the impasse.

