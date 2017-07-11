Walker reports having $2.4 million on hand for re-election

Gov. Scott Walker's campaign is reporting that it raised $3.5 million in the first six months of the year and has $2.4 million cash on hand for his re-election bid in 2018.

Walker's campaign manager Joe Fadness released the numbers Tuesday in a memo directed to the governor. Walker is expected to formally launch his re-election bid later this summer, but he's been aggressively raising money in expectation of seeking a third term.

Walker's cash on hand exceeds what he had at this point in 2013. Walker's memo says Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch has $1.2 million cash on hand and the state Republican Party has $1.7 million

Walker's campaign released the fundraising numbers hours after Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik announced he was running as a Democrat. He's the most prominent Democratic challenger to announce so far.

