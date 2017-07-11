New studies link coffee drinking to lower risk of dying - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

New studies link coffee drinking to lower risk of dying

Posted: Updated:
CNN - -

The most widely consumed beverage in the world has now been linked to a lower risk of dying thanks to new studies.

According to CNN, a pair of large-scale studies in the United States and in Europe found that coffee drinking is associated with an up to a 20-percent lower risk of dying from any cause.

The approximately 16-year European study found a significant decrease in mortality in heavy coffee drinkers compared to non-drinkers.

The American study found that as little as one cup of coffee a day had benefits of lowering risk of death.

It's currently not clear what exactly it is about coffee that links it to lower death rates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.