Naked man killed outside Johnson Creek Outlet Mall

A man who was reportedly naked and armed was shot dead by authorities outside Johnson Creek Premium Outlets, a witness told our affiliate WISN 12 NEWS.
An off-ramp from Interstate 94 near the mall is closed as officials investigate.
From our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-News Chopper 12's vantage point, a vehicle could be seen with its tires blown out. A body was nearby the entrance to the Arby's restaurant on Linmar Lane covered by a white sheet.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
