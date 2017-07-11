Student, housing fees to increase slightly at UW-La Crosse

A need to modernize older dorm halls and natural inflation rates are causing student fees to increase.

They're a small part of the overarching $6.2 billion UW-System Budget that was approved by the Board of Regents for 2017-2018

SEE: Regents OK UW System budget

Chancellor Joe Gow said there's relatively small student and housing fees that will increase, affecting students at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

"The housing fee we have not raised in four years, but that does need to go up a little bit. About one hundred and forty-five dollars per semester and that's because we need to make some renovations on some of the older halls. Most of those buildings are over fifty years old," said Gow.

Gow stressed that they've tried to do a good job of not making a dramatic increase. He added that this is the fifth year of the tuition increase and at some point they will have to look at a modest increase in that area as well.

"The dining fee will go up even less, about thirty-six dollars per semester. That's just an inflation area increase with the cost of food and we don't think that's unreasonable. Text book fee will be flat and parking, just a tiny little increase," added Gow.

Currently, the budget is held up with the state's current transportation challenges.

MORE INFORMATION: The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse